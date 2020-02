Mavrick Russell Daniels

Mavrick Russell Daniels, two-year old son of Nathan and Jade (Crandall) Daniels, died at 2:41 AM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, of cancer.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.