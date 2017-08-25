Maurine Helen Krebill

Maurine Helen Krebill, 99, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born April 17, 1918, in Donnellson, Iowa, she was the daughter of Hugo and Matilda (Krebill) Lowenberg. On November 23, 1943, she married Milton Krebill in Upland, California. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis (Alan) Charlson of Waverly, Iowa and Susan (Martin) MacDowell of Rockton, Illinois; five grandchildren, John (Kristen) Charlson, Kevin (Laurie) Charlson, Paul MacDowell, Sarah MacDowell, and Rachel MacDowell; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Orien Lowenberg of Donnellson, Iowa; and one brother, Don Lowenberg of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, twin sisters in infancy, and sister, Iola Spohnheimer.

After Milton was discharged from the Army in 1945, they started farming northwest of Donnellson. They retired and moved to Donnellson in 1974. Maurine was a homemaker and enjoyed her yard and gardening.

Maurine was a lifelong member of the Zion Mennonite Church in Donnellson, where she was the last surviving member of the Goodwill Circle. She taught Sunday School and served as the Junior Sunday School Superintendent. Maurine and her husband were the church custodians for many years. Maurine was the last surviving member of the 1936 graduating class of Donnellson High School.

Per her wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in the Mennonite Cemetery near Donnellson, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.