Maurice Fred “Junior” Kaltefleiter, Jr.

Maurice Fred “Junior” Kaltefleiter, Jr., 76, of Franklin, Iowa, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Franklin.

Born January 23, 1944, in Franklin, Iowa, the son of Maurice John, Sr. and Bertha Elizabeth (Kramer) Kaltefleiter. He married Marlene Mary Lampe. They later divorced.

Survivors include his three children: Roger (Elaine) Kaltefleiter of Parkville, Missouri, Lisa (Randy) Hawes of Donnellson, Iowa and Tori Abolt (Jamey Reinier) of Iowa City, Iowa; six grandchildren: Jacob Kaltefleiter, Katrina Kaltefleiter, Ty Kaltefleiter, Erin (Cody) Keefe, Eli (Martha) Hawes and Denver Abolt; three great grandchildren: Finley, Ruxin and Eliza; one sister: Dolores “Cotton” Olson of Franklin, Iowa; Junior’s special friend: Marty Abolt and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law: Laverne Olson.

Junior was of the Catholic faith. He worked as a farmer, carpenter and retired from the Iowa State Penitentiary. He enjoyed spending time at the Donnellson Elevator and Franklin Tap visiting with friends, eating out and spending time on the farm.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Every Step Hospice.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.