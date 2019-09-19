Matthew A. “Matt” Lynn

Matthew A. “Matt” Lynn, 57, of Crawfordsville, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Compassus of Washington and the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Matthew Allan Lynn was born August 20, 1962 in Flint, MI, the son of Allan E. and Fae Anne (Douglas) Lynn. He graduated from Carmen Ainsworth High School in Flint, MI. Matt held a variety of jobs throughout his life, but found his home with Keystone Property Management, retiring from there when he became ill. In 1999 he was united in marriage to Lori Alberhasky in Greenbriar, AK. Matt’s passions included woodworking, hunting, fishing, golf, watching UFC matches, shooting pool and spending time with his family. Especially dear to his heart was time spent with his grandkids and his unmatched love for animals of all kind.

Matt is survived by his wife Lori of Crawfordsville, three children: James (Ashley) Lynn of Kalona, Kristina (Matt) Lingerfelt of Clearfield, IA, Bryttanye Lynn of Muscatine, six grandchildren: Keaton, Cooper, Temperance, Chloe, Karsyn and Jordyn, 9 step children and their families, his father Allan Lynn of Greenbriar, AK and his sister MaryAnne Mapes of Sacramento, CA.

Preceding Matt in death was his mother, his step daughter Melissa “Missy” Neil and his beloved black lab, Kate.