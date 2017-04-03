Master Gardener Training Available in Lee County

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will hold its core training sessions this fall for individuals interested in becoming Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardener program is looking for people who are passionate about volunteering and gardening. No previous garden knowledge is required. The program equips volunteers to grow in knowledge about gardening best practices. After the training, Master Gardeners volunteer in their community, making significant contributions such as giving produce to food banks for food security and making Iowa’s fairgrounds and main streets beautiful.

Master Gardener training sessions will be held across the state on Tuesdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m., beginning in September and running through November. There will also be two training sessions (Saturday, Oct. 7 and 21) held on campus at Iowa State. Training fees are $195.

The training sessions will be held throughout the state, contact the local ISU Extension and Outreach county office for training locations.

Those interested in the course can apply at https://mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Applications for the Master Gardener Program are due by Sept. 1.

For more information please call Whitney Weisinger at 319-835-5116 or email her at weisinge@iastate.edu.