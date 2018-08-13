Marybelle Hootman

Marybelle Hootman, 105, of Douds, Iowa passed away on August 12, 2018 at her home. She was born on December 21, 1912 to George N. and Nellie M. Hubbell Baker in Selma, Iowa. She graduated from Selma High School with the class of 1931. She married James Hootman on May 15, 1935 in Fort Madison, Iowa. Together James and Marybelle raised three children, Donna, Kriss and Mary Alice “Midge”.

In 1947 Marybelle and Jim moved from Selma to an acreage in Douds where Marybelle was a homemaker. As her children got older, she went to work for Barker’s Mercantile in Douds and continued there for 35 years. She was a member of the Twin City Chapter 258 of Eastern Star, a member of the American Legion Auxillary, and regularly attended Christ United Methodist Church. After retirement Marybelle enjoyed working in her garden and mowed yards with her husband and grandkids.

She is survived by a son, Kriss (Raye) Hootman of Douds, Iowa; a daughter, Mary Alice “Midge” (Bob) Linge of Washington, Iowa; 5 grandchildren, Steve (Leisha) Linge, Joanie (Steve) Tighe; Larry (Carol) Hootman, Cathy (Scott) Watson, Nick (Donna) Copeland; 3 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Joyce Thomas, Theresse (Gary) Grubbs, and Connie (Bill) Waugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hootman; a daughter, Donna Copeland; and a step-grandson.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Christ United Methodist Church in Douds, Iowa with Pastor Phil Campbell and Pastor Olympia Marcos officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Douds, Iowa. Memorial contributions in Marybelle’s honor may be made to HCI Hospice of Mt. Pleasant or a charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.