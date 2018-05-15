Mary Rose Fedler

Mary Rose Fedler, 63, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Madison in Fort Madison.

Born on December 15, 1954 the daughter of Carl Gustav and Mary Louise (Menke) Fedler in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include one sister: Nadine Cuccia of Sacramento, California; one brother: Dennis Fedler of Eagar, Arizona; four sisters-in-law: Sandy Fedler of Tipton, Iowa, Carol Fedler of West Point, Iowa, Carlene Fedler Mayer of Fort Madison, Iowa and Susan Fedler Becker of Wever, Iowa. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Michael, Danny Joe, Melvin and Jerry Fedler and one nephew: Jeffrey Fedler.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.