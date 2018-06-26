Mary Rose Fedler

Mary Rose Fedler, 63, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Madison in Fort Madison.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.