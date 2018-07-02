Mary Mitchell

Mary MitchellWritten by Theresa Rose on July 2, 2018
The Lord welcomed Mary Elizabeth McNeese Mitchell peacefully into heaven at home on June 29, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 7 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Deborah K. Stowers, Senior Pastor, will officiate. A luncheon in the church Fellowship Hall will follow the service. Burial of cremains will be held in the Forest Home Cemetery following the luncheon. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. Mary’s family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening.
Mary Elizabeth McNeese Mitchell was born January 20, 1944 in Fairfield IA, the daughter of Loren Clive and Frieda Martha (Koch) McNeese. Mary spent her younger years growing up in Brighton IA. The family moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1958. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School (MPCHS) in 1962 where she played baritone in the band, sang in the chorus and acted in the school plays. She then graduated from Northeast Missouri State (now known as Truman State) with both a Bachelors and a Master’s degree in Education.
Mary married Mick Mitchell August 3, 1969 at the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church.
Mary was a teacher for 35 years in Iowa and Missouri, beginning her teaching in elementary physical education for 2 years in Mediapolis in the late 1960s. She then taught in the 4th grade classroom at Lincoln County R II Schools for 4 years in Elsberry Missouri. From 1974 to 2003, she taught elementary physical education at Mt. Pleasant Elementary Schools (including the former Pleasant Lawn School) & Salem Elementary school. After retirement, Mary spent another 9 years supervising student teachers at Iowa Wesleyan. She also volunteered for over 10 years at Harlan Elementary with their reading programs. She also volunteered at the Henry County Health Center, working at the front desk and gift shop.
Mary was a member of Mt. Pleasant’s First United Methodist Church where she sang alto in the church’s Chancel Choir. She taught Sunday School for several years and also served the church in various committees. She was a member of various education organizations: Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Henry County Retiree School Personnel, Chapter DD of the National TTT Society, ISEA (IA State Education Assoc.), NEA (Nat’l Education Assoc.), as well as IAHPERD (IA Assoc. of Health, Physical Education, Recreation & Dance).
Mary was very proud of her family and they were her number one priority. She loved spending time with them whenever possible. She enjoyed her yoga and aquasize practices as well as walking. She also enjoyed sporting events, but was really fond of music; listening, singing and dancing. Mary and Mick were also proud members of the Cotillion Dancing Club, first in Mt. Pleasant and later in Burlington, IA, attending dances with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her husband, Mick, son Marc (Maryanne) and their daughter Eva of Los Angeles, CA, son Marty and his daughters Isabella and Julia of Des Moines, her sister Diane (Larry) Hill of Vancouver, WA as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of great friends, former students and colleagues.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial has been established with the Mt. Pleasant & Salem Boys Baseball and Girls Softball Leagues and with The Parkinson’s Foundation http://prkorg.convio.net/site/TR/Tributes/General?px=1755312&pg=personal&fr_id=2370 in honor of Mary McNeese Mitchell.
We lived, laughed, loved, sang, danced and cried- so long for now. We love you and you’re in our hearts & in our memories forever, Mary. We’ll see you up there someday. -The Rest of Us
