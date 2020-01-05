Mary Lou Pfeifer (final arrangements)

Mary Lou Pfeifer, 93, cherished mother of Julia (Dr. John) Hart of Mt. Pleasant, IA; devoted grandmother of Angela (Troy) Grimm of North Liberty, IA, and Amy (Leo) Ebot of Paris, France; adoring great-grandmother of Josie Mae Grimm and Julien Ebot; along with a special friend, Wanda Lanfranco, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

The family will hold private services. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and left at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel during normal business hours the week of January 6th. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born January 14, 1926, in Bonaparte, IA, Mary Louise was the daughter of Rex and Olga (Mitchell) Keck. She was a graduate of Bonaparte High School and later attended Indian Hills Community College for a secretarial degree, graduating in 1984. Mary Lou married Norman Gene Pfeifer on October 16, 1950, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on December 19, 1983.

Following high school, Mary Lou was a railroad switchboard operator. She did secretarial work for Department of Human Services and Finney’s Autobody Shop in Fairfield, IA. Mary Lou was an artist and from 1975 until 1982 owned her own shop, The Village Peddler, in Keosauqua, IA, where she gave painting lessons. She moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1998.

A gifted artist, specializing in painting, Mary Lou also enjoyed crocheting. She traveled to art shows throughout the midwest. She served as Worthy Matron and Rainbow Mother for the Bonaparte chapter of Eastern Star.

Preceding Mary Lou in death were her parents and husband.