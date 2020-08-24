Mary Lou Braun Smith

Mary Lou Braun Smith, age 84 of Mt. Pleasant died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mary was born October 3, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa. Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Moehn) Braun. She graduated from Burlington High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from St. Ambrose College and her Master of Arts degree in Nursing from the University of Iowa. On February 12, 1966, she married Jack Edward Smith at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington, Iowa.

Mary began her career as a registered nurse at Sylvania Electric in Burlington. She then worked at several area hospitals including the Mental Health Institute, Mercy Hospital, Burlington Medical Center, Henry County Health Center and the Veteran Administration Hospital. After completing her graduate studies, she was a clinical instructor and assistant professor at the University of Iowa College of Nursing and Indian Hills Community College.

In 1985, she began working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, where she was a health facilities surveyor until her retirement in 1998. She was named the 1990 DIA Surveyor of the Year. Mary also helped her husband operate the family farm.

Mary was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and served on their parish council. After retirement she was an active volunteer and enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling, especially by train. She liked to play cards and games and have coffee visits with friends. She also loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Smith of Mt. Pleasant, IA; son, Michael Smith of Iowa City, IA; brothers Richard Braun of Burlington, IA; James Braun of Dubuque, IA; sisters Carol Brandt of Burlington, IA, Sr. Kathy Braun of Burlington, IA, and Kris Cooper of Tempe, AZ.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, her parents, and brothers Daniel Braun, John Braun, and Michael Braun.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant. Rev. Paul Connolly will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Alphonsus YouTube channel: “St. Al’s MP Livestream.” Masks are required for attendance of the funeral mass. A memorial fund has been established for Midwest Old Threshers and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Mary and her family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.