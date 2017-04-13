Mary L. Gooden

A celebration of life and luncheon for Mary L. Gooden of Milton who passed away January 15, 2017 will be held Saturday April 29, 2017 at 12 noon at the Milton American Legion Building in Milton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mary’s honor and may be left at the service or mailed to the family at PO Box 181; Milton, IA 52570. The family would like to thank everyone in the community for their thoughts, prayers and contributions to her memorial. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua handled the cremation.

—

Thank you,