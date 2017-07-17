Mary K. “Marikay” Landis Gerig

Mary K. “Marikay” Landis Gerig, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will begin at 12:00, noon, on Sunday July 23, 2017, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, with family present at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Gideon’s International or Eicher Mennonite Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.