Mary Jane Helmerson Larson

Mary Jane Helmerson Larson, 73, of Winfield and formerly of New London, passed away Saturday, December 16th at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

Mary was born March 18, 1944, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Margaret Gabbert Helmerson and Norman Helmerson. On January 26, 1964, she married Dick Larson in New London, Iowa. She was a 1962 graduate of New London High School. She was of the Christian faith. She was a homemaker most of her married life, and assisted her husband with the family farm. Her life’s focus was with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her quick wit and humor. She loved to read. She was a wonderful mother, and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dick; one son, Scot Larson of Flower Mound, Texas; one daughter, Lisa Bata of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren, Sydney, Jayci, and Zane; and one brother, James (Jim) Helmerson. There are also several nieces and nephews.

Her parents and grandparents preceded her in death.

The funeral service for Mary Larson will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday December 20, 2017 at the Winfield United Methodist Church, Winfield, Iowa, with Rev. Randy Moser and Pastor Matt Flanders officiating. Burial will be in Sheridan Cemetery, rural Mt. Union. Per Mary’s request, casual dress (jeans) for her service. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Winfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Winfield Public Library, and Hillcrest Family Services.

Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is in charge of the arrangements.