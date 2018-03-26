Mary J. “Jo” PeeblerWritten by Theresa Rose on March 26, 2018
Mary J. “Jo” Peebler, 95, of Ft. Madison, IA, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant, IA.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Fort Madison. Inurnment will be in Fell Cemetery near Libertyville, IA. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.