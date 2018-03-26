Mary J. “Jo” Peebler

Mary J. “Jo” Peebler, 95, of Ft. Madison, IA, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Fort Madison. Inurnment will be in Fell Cemetery near Libertyville, IA. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.