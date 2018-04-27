Mary Helen Mills

Mary Helen Mills 97, of Tomball, Texas and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Tomball, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Cedar Creek Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

