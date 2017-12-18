Mary Helen Balmer

Mary Helen Balmer, 77, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on December 15, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born December 6, 1940 to Harry and Flossie Kittle Balmer in Scotland County, Missouri. She graduated from Cantril High School in 1959 and graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School in 1962.

Helen was a registered nurse and spent all of her nursing career in Van Buren County. She worked on the ambulance, was Director of Nursing at the Van Buren County Hospital and took pride in providing excellent care for her patients. She was a member of the Lions Club and Pheasants Forever. Helen enjoyed going to rodeos, watching bull riding and traveling with the Premier Club.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Dave) Hamburg of Cantril, Iowa, Tammy (Andy) Davis of Keosauqua, Iowa; five grandchildren, Zac Hamburg, Ali (Brandon) Clubb, Kyle Hamburg, Baley Burchett, and Avery Burchett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Lloyd Balmer.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Kevin Mote officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Fellows Cemetery in Keosauqua, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.