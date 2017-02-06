Mary Boal

Mary A. Boal, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 9th, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jim Stiles and Pastor Jason Holtgrewe officiating. Private burial will be in Finley Cemetery at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship

may be given to the Finley Chapel UMC, Finley Cemetery Association, and Guegler Group Home (a division of Hope Haven).