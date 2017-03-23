Mary Alice Helmick

Mary Alice Helmick, 81, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at her home in Argyle, Iowa.

Born September 19, 1935 in Charleston, Iowa the daughter of John and Florence (Ingram) Rempe. On April 8, 1956 she married Walter Lee Helmick in Fort Madison, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2009.

Survivors include her one son: David (Linda) Helmick of Argyle, Iowa; one daughter: Carol Helmick of Argyle, Iowa; three grandchildren: Amanda (Aaron) Halbar, Todd Helmick (fiancé Jesse Nolan) and Holly Helmick (fiancé Seith Boudreau); two great grandsons: Lincoln Boudreau and Jaxson Robert Helmick (on the way); two brothers: John (Evelyn) Rempe of Argyle, Iowa and Larry Farrell of San Francisco, California; and two sisters: Barbara (Gary) Billings of Donnellson, Iowa and Kathy Judy of Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter and one son Robert.

Mary was a graduate of Argyle High School. She worked for Sheaffer Pen Company for forty years. She was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church and the U.A.W. Union. Mary loved NASCAR, antique tractor pulls, gardening, canning, her horses, listening to Charlie Pride and Dolly Parton and helping her husband on the farm tending to the livestock. Mary did much of the field work on the farm with their IH 806 tractor, she liked antique cars and owned a 1941 Buick and a 1951 Ford. Most of all, Mary loved her family.

Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church with Pastor Bill Willis officiating.

Burial will be at the Argyle Memorial Gardens, rural Argyle, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials made be made in her memory to the P.A.W. Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.