Marvin Ruby

Marvin J. Ruby, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at his residence.

Marvin Joseph Ruby was born July 31, 1930 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Joseph Carl “Joe” and Margaret I. Ruby. He moved with his family and lived in Fairfield briefly before settling in Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1948. On June 15, 1952 at the Brazelton Hotel Mezzanine in Mt. Pleasant, Marvin was united in marriage to Carol Joyce Hummel. Mrs. Ruby died Tuesday, November 9, 2004 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Marvin operated the “lead-lows” (part of the printing process) for the Mt. Pleasant News. He then worked briefly at Staats Mfg. and the former Steel Lumber Co., both in Mt. Pleasant. Marvin then took a position with the former Metromail Group, operating the cheshires and later the ink-jet printers. He retired from Metromail in the late 1980’s. In retirement, returned to assist certain operations at Metromail and also to operate and instruct others in the operation of the gold-leaf press at Staats.

Marvin obtained his pilot’s license and flew small aircraft for a few years. For 3 years, Mr. Ruby was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Fire & Rescue Dept. Marvin was a guitar player in the Troubadours Band and taught private guitar lessons. He was a very adept woodworker, making nearly all the wood furniture in his house and much in his children’s homes. He built an armoire for each of his great granddaughters. Many citizens were benefactors of Marvin’s prolific cookie and candy making operation, and will remember the generosity of his goodies. He also assisted his daughter-in-law’s business, Ruby’s Cakes, in making mints.

Marvin served his country for many years. He enlisted in the United States Army and received training at Ft. Benning, GA and Kt. Knox, KY. He was transferred to the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant from Troop B, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron of the 113th Armored Division of the Iowa Army National Guard on Oct. 1, 1962.

Those thankful for sharing in Marvin’s life include his 3 children Pam McSorley and her husband Joe of Winfield, Laura Ruby of Mt. Pleasant and Joe Ruby and his wife Chari of Mt. Pleasant, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

His parents, wife, a daughter – Joyce Ilene Ruby Traut and a son in infancy, Joseph Allen Ruby, precede Marvin in death.

