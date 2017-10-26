Marvin Ruby

Marvin J. Ruby, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral procession will form at 9:45 AM on Mon., Oct. 30 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, to proceed for a graveside funeral service at 10:00 AM at the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Michael R. Scudder, Pastor, Faith Lutheran Church, will officiate. Friends may call from 2-8 PM on Sun., Oct. 29 at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will be present to receive friends from 3-5 PM on Sunday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to HCI Care Services or the Mt. Pleasant Fire & Rescue Dept.Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.