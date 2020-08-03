Marvin Mallams

Marvin Mallams, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

According to his wishes, Marvin has been cremated. The family will greet friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where a Masonic Service will begin at 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Home Cemetery with full military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Mask usage and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Wesley Chapel, or Fellowship Cup. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born August 28, 1928, in Henry County, IA, Marvin Burke was the son of Miles Edgar and Ruth Gertrude (Kopp) Mallams. He was a graduate of Pleasant Lawn High School. On November 17, 1948, Marvin married Phyllis Marie Mathews at Wesley Chapel. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2009.

Following high school, Marvin began farming. In 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in Germany as a member of the military police until 1955. He then served in the Reserves for six years and was honorably discharged in 1961. He resumed farming after returning to Mt. Pleasant in 1955 and farmed for the rest of his life.

Marvin was of the Methodist faith and attended Wesley Chapel. He loved farming, dogs, watching westerns, and most importantly his grandkids. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends at various restaurants around town. Marvin liked tractor pulling, rebuilding classic tractors, and was a member of Big Creek Tractor Club and Laplanders Antique Tractor Association. Marvin was a Shriner, a 32nd degree Mason, and a Great River Co-op board member. He was a member of Henry County Cattlemen’s Association and Farm Bureau.

Survivors include two sons, Rick (Prudy) Mallams and John (Teresa) Mallams, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and two sisters, Marlene Statler and Janis Roach, both of Mt. Pleasant, IA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Matt (Elyse) Mallams, Chris Mallams, Joshua (Jessi) Mallams, Angie (Justin) Hayes, and Matt Mertens, along with five great-grandchildren, Sunny, Naia’, Raylee, Zebulon, and Lillian.

Preceding Marvin in death were his parents; his wife, Phyllis; one brother, Dale Mallams; and a grandson, Nathan Mallams.