Marvel Jean Linder, age 89 of Winfield, died Tuesday April 3, 2018 at Sunrise Terrace Care and Rehab Center. The daughter of Clarence Edward and Alice Irene (Anderson) Rawhouser, she was born October 20, 1928 at Winfield. On October 12, 1947 she married Cecil Linder at Winfield. She was a graduate of the Winfield High School. She worked as a secretary at the Mt. Union School for 23 years. She was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church and Hope circle. She served on the boards of Westview Apartments and Sunrise Terrace Auxillary. The couple sponsored a foreign exchange student in 1985-86, Satoko Yamazaki from Japan. She enjoyed traveling, music, was a Chicago Bulls fan, and a volunteer at the school. Survivors include: her husband of Winfield; one grandson Matthew Linder; several nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her parents, son, David, three sisters and two brothers. The funeral service will be Saturday April 7, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winfield United Methodist Church, Rev. Randy Moser officiating. Interment will follow at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Sunrise Terrace and the United Methodist Church. Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is in charge of the arrangements.