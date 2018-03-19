Martin Amos Running in Republican Primary

Martin Amos Running in Republican PrimaryWritten by Theresa Rose on March 19, 2018
Martin Amos announced he is officially a candidate for Iowa House District 84. The
District includes all of Henry county, the northern part of Lee county, the southern part of
Washington County and Jefferson County east of Fairfield.
He attended Iowa State University in Ames and earned a
Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional
Management in 1984. He has worked in management from
being a kitchen manager to being a corporate manager of
sales and distribution and currently has his own
transportation business.
Martin Amos is fifth generation Iowan and a Mount Pleasant
resident since 1966 and attended Mount Pleasant Community
Schools, graduating in 1980. A strong believer in religious
freedom, Martin Amos is devout Christian. Martin Amos has
a servants heart, he lives out his faith with action, including
missions work in northern Manitoba in 2005.
Martin Amos has been married to Nancy Amos (Hoover) for
over 35 years, they have a daughter, Janeane.