Martin Amos Running in Republican Primary

Martin Amos announced he is officially a candidate for Iowa House District 84. The

District includes all of Henry county, the northern part of Lee county, the southern part of

Washington County and Jefferson County east of Fairfield.

He attended Iowa State University in Ames and earned a

Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional

Management in 1984. He has worked in management from

being a kitchen manager to being a corporate manager of

sales and distribution and currently has his own

transportation business.

Martin Amos is fifth generation Iowan and a Mount Pleasant

resident since 1966 and attended Mount Pleasant Community

Schools, graduating in 1980. A strong believer in religious

freedom, Martin Amos is devout Christian. Martin Amos has

a servants heart, he lives out his faith with action, including

missions work in northern Manitoba in 2005.

Martin Amos has been married to Nancy Amos (Hoover) for

over 35 years, they have a daughter, Janeane.