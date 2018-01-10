Martha Ellen Carlson

Martha Ellen Carlson, age 91 of Winfield, died Wednesday January 10, 2018 at Henry County Health Center. The daughter of Fred and Effie (Carmichael) Johnston, she was born August 11, 1926 at Libertyville, Iowa. On June 5, 1947 she married Myron (Mike) Carlson at Libertyville; he died July 22, 1997. She was a graduate of the Libertyville High School and Iowa Wesleyan College. She taught school at Mt, Union from 1945-48. She was a member of the Mt. Union United Methodist Church and the UMW; she was active in Alpha XI Delta sorority, Sunrise Terrace Auxillary, VFW and American Legion Auxilliaries, Chapter U of TTT, Winfield Library Board, the birthday club and two bridge clubs.

Survivors include: two sons, Jim and Colleen Carlson of Winfield; Jeff Carlson of Mt. Vernon; nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son John, one grandson Michael, three brothers and three sisters.

According to her wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.

A memorial service will be Saturday January 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Winfield United Methodist Church, with Rev. Randy Moser officiating. Interment will be at a later date at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Friday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial has been established.