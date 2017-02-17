Martha Asby

Martha E. Asby, age 95, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, February 14 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant. According to her wishes cremation has been accorded and services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Henry County Ambulance Service and may be sent tot he Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com. Murphy Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.