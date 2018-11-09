Marshal Rose

Marshal W. Rose, age 90 of Washington died November 8. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 12 at 10:30 a, at the United Church of Crawfordsville. Interment will follow at the Crawfordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service at the church. Memorials have been established for the United Church of Crawfordsville and Washington County Hospice. Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is in charge of the arrangements.