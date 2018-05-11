Marly Madole

Marlyn (Marly) L. Madole, 88, of North Liberty, formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully at Windmill Manor in Coralville on May 11th with his family by his side.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Marly’s life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at Lensing’s Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville. His family will greet friends from 10 am until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Iowa Honor Flight in his name or to the North Liberty Police Department K9 Division.

Marly was born June 8, 1929 in Alden, Iowa the son of Glen (Pete) and Freda Madole. He was a graduate of Iowa Falls High School in 1947. Following High School, he was employed by Hoxie Fruit Company in Iowa Falls. In 1950, he joined the US Air Force and served in Texas, Illinois, California and Japan in the Korean War. He was Honorably discharged in 1954. He was employed several places as he attended and graduated May 1957 from Ellsworth Junior College. On July 3, 1957 he and Shirley Hoffman were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. In the Fall of 1957 he and his bride moved to the Iowa City Area where he attended and graduated in 1959 from the University of Iowa majoring in Marketing. While going to college he was in charge of the Big Brother Program at the Hospital School for Handicapped children, which was a very rewarding job.

He served on many local boards such as Henry County Conservation Board, Henry County Fair Board and others. He retired in 1989 from ASCS, a part of USDA, as the County Executive Director for Henry County, Iowa for 26 years.

In April 2016, Marly and his daughter Robin went on the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight which proudly honored the Veterans who sacrificed so much for our freedom and liberty of our country. Family and friends also wrote Marly for appreciation for his service.

Marly loved to fish and hunt especially with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also had other hobbies such as woodcarving, oil painting, collector of antique fishing equipment, knives and duck calls. Marly enjoyed playing many kind of cards with family and friends.

Marly never met a stranger. He always found something in common with whom he was visiting with even total strangers.

Marly would have wanted everyone to leave the suits in the closet and come casual.

Marly is survived by his loving wife Shirley, and son Ken (Dell) Madole of North Liberty and daughter Robin (Sam) Madole of Clermont, Iowa. Two Grandsons, Seth (Joann) Madole of Owatonna, Minnesota and Spence (JoAnna) Madole of North Liberty and 5 Great grandchildren, Karson and Kaitlyn of Owatonna and Collin, Connor, and Callie of North Liberty. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded into death by his parents, three brothers, Gordon, Kenneth, and Alvin.