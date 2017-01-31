Marlise R. Dunblazier

Mrs. Marlise R. Dunblazier, 92, of Mount Pleasant, IA, formerly of Burlington and LaHarpe, IL passed away at 3:35 PM Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Arbor Court Care Facility in Mount Pleasant.

She was born March 31, 1924 in Blandinsville, IL, the daughter of Charles A. And Bernice E. Lance Butterfield. On November 24, 1942 she married Max Dunblazier in Kahoka, MO. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2012.

Mrs. Dunblazier was a homemaker and worked as a secretary. She also worked at Montgomery Wards in Burlington. She loved baking and sharing with the neighbors. Her grandchildren especially loved her spaghetti. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Happy Helpers Club.

Surviving are one daughter, Diane (Carl) Wickham of Mount Pleasant, 6 grandchildren, Lori (Brent) O’Donnell, Lisa (Dusty) Palmer, Stacey (Rob) Swigart, Mike (Steff) Wickham, Marcy (Mark) Shrum and Lance Dunblazier, 11 great-grandchildren, Brailey O’Donnell, Makenzie (Nick) Kruger, Todd, Elaina and Mallory Swigart, Benjamin Wickham, Shay and Alexandra Palmer and Mason, Makiah and Max Shrum, 2 great-great-grandchildren, Addison and Kolton Kruger, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 son, Loren Dunblazier and 2 brothers, Howard and Dick Butterfield.

The family will greet friends at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Thursday, February 2, 2017. A graveside service will immediately follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery with Pastor Earl Swigart officiating. A memorial fund has been established for the Arbor Court Care Facility and the PAWS Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left at banksandbeals.com.