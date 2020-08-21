Marlin Larry Putney

Marlin Larry Putney, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City, IA.

According to his wishes, Larry has been cremated. There will be no services. A memorial fund has been established for Midwest Old Threshers. The Olson Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Larry and his family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Born September 11, 1938, in Van Meter, IA. Larry was the son of Henry and Ora (Hymes) Putney. He was a 1957 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. On January 4, 1959, Larry was united in marriage to Connie Williams at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

They made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community. Larry worked for Continental Telephone Company, REC, Putney Electric and was the owner of the DX gas station. Larry retired from the University of Iowa Athletic Department, where he worked as a grounds keeper at Kinnick Stadium.

Larry was a member of the Methodist Church. He enjoyed working, golfing, traveling and volunteering at Midwest Old Threshers.

Survivors include his wife Connie of Mt. Pleasant, daughter Dana (Terry) Stotts of New Richmond, WI, two grandsons Wyatt and Garrett Stotts. He is also survived by 7 siblings, Peggy Snyder of Valparaiso, NE; Ardith Naifeh of Prattville AL; Kenneth Putney of Iowa City; Marvin Putney of Indianola; Theresa Rude of Palmetto, FL; Susie Gordan of Arvada, CO; and Tim Putney of The Villages, FL.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ora Putney, brothers Henry Lee Putney, Morris Putney and Bill Putney.