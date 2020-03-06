Marlene Sadie Fleming

Marlene Sadie Fleming, 74, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Morning Sun Care Center. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Mediapolis. Burial will be in Kossuth Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Mediapolis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Marlene’s name. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com

Marlene Sadie De Fosse was born on August 13, 1945 in Mediapolis, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Walberg) De Fosse. Marlene had attended Mediapolis School and graduated with the class of 1963. She was baptized, confirmed and a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mediapolis. On March 27, 1965, Marlene was united in marriage to Harold Fleming at the Wedding Bell Chapel in San Diego, California, while Harold was serving in the United States Navy. They later divorced.

Marlene was proud of her job at the Burlington Hawk-eye, where she worked for over 25-years. She was third in the newsroom and handled the death notices, weddings, engagements, anniversaries, meeting and calendar notices, letters to the editor, syndicated and local columns, honor rolls, school menus, and a variety of other items. She received several awards for her good work and had worked there until she had a stroke on July 14, 2003. She was taken to Lake Mills Nursing Home and then moved to Morning Sun Care Center in 2004, where she has been lovingly taken care of.

Marlene will be greatly missed by her three sons; James C. Fleming of Burlington, Iowa, Thomas W. Fleming of Biggsville, Illinois and Eric A. Fleming of Carthage, Illinois; six grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren twelve great grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Enfield of Mediapolis and Jean (Dean) Kobus of San Antonio, Texas; brother-in-law, David Fleming of Carthage, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Barb De Fosse of Mediapolis and Nancy De Fosse of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donavon and James De Fosse; daughter-in-law, Pearl Fleming; and her ex-husband, Harold Fleming.