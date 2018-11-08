MarketReady Workshops Presented to Aid Growers and Producers

Information on market development risks and relationship building to be provided

AMES, Iowa ― Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a trio of MarketReady workshops in November and December, designed to provide information on market development risks and the relationships farmers and ranchers must manage to sell their product.

The workshops will be held on the following dates:

November 27 at the ISU Extension and Outreach Jasper County office (550 N. 2nd Ave. W, Newton)

December 4 at the ISU Extension and Outreach Des Moines County office (1700 W Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington)

December 11 at the Midtown Family Community Center (525 14th St.) in Sioux City.

Each workshop will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will cover communication and relationship building, packaging, labels, supply and delivery, post-harvest produce handling, grading, insurance, marketing, and state and federal regulations.

“We decided to bring this program back to Iowa because many farmers expressed interest in diversifying their operations to include wholesale markets,” said Emily Coll, program assistant for the ISU Extension and Outreach Local Foods Program. “But they needed help understanding these markets and whether the return on investment would be acceptable.”

A past attendee from northeast Iowa said, “By attending the MarketReady training, I was able to decide whether or not I should start selling my vegetables to wholesale markets.”

Cost for the workshop is $20 per person or $35 per couple (or two employees from the same farm). The fee includes training materials, a light lunch, and refreshments. Pre-registration is required at the following link: https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_82ZFiKbwIh5kUdv.

For more information, contact Emily Coll, program assistant with ISU Extension and Outreach, at ecoll@iastate.edu or 515-296-0586. When registering, please be ready to provide names of registrants, address, phone, email and indicate whether those attending are a produce or livestock, poultry or egg producer.