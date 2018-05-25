Marketing & Event Grant Program to award up to nearly $20,000 to develop events and drive tourism

The Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for the Marketing and Event Grant Program. The Bureau embraces the opportunity to tell the story and build the local economy and the positive image through tourism development, events and destination marketing.

A cornerstone of the Bureau’s travel and tourism strategy, the Marketing & Event Grant Program provide funding to develop events and activities that improve the quality of life for Fairfield and Jefferson residents and have the potential to attract visitors or enhance a visitor’s experience through cultural, educational, recreational or artistic.

Applications are accepted from public and private organizations, through June 15 who demonstrate the ability to complete the proposed event or activity. The grant program is designed to encourage wide participation and innovative proposals. The Marketing and Event Grant program has a potential of awarding nearly $20,000 in financial assistance to qualified organizations and individuals.

Eligible projects include event support and marketing, marketing and promotional materials and activities not associated with an event, and projects that enhance the tourism experience in Fairfield.

“The Bureau is excited to support the events and projects that serve Fairfield and the Jefferson County area residents, organizations and visitors bringing memorable events to Fairfield’s tourism landscape,” said Rustin Lippincott, Director of the Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’ve made a minor adjustment to the time period of our grant program, which is July through June. This grant program covers events happening through June 2019.”

The Marketing & Event Grant application is available at www.TravelFairfield.com through June 15, applicants have the option of submitting online or mailing the application to the Bureau.

“The Bureau’s grant program assists Fairfield and Jefferson County organizations in providing excellent cultural, civic and educational programs which attract visitors, increase the quality of life for our residents and provide exposure for Fairfield as a destination,” said Lippincott.

The Bureau’s grant program distributes financial assistance and technical assistance to organizations and individuals committed to initiatives that advance Fairfield’s tourism project. The Bureau grant program is supported by Fairfield’s lodging tax, created in 2001 by popular ballot.

For more information on the Fairfield Iowa Convention & Visitors Bureau grant program, visit www.TravelFairfield.com or call 641-472-2828.