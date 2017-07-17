Mark Vincent Pence

Mark Vincent Pence, 58, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of New London, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his home. He was born April 29, 1959 in Burlington, to Orville and Shirley Pollock Pence.

He was a 1977 graduate of New London High School and of the Christian faith.

Mark began playing the piano at age 5. In 1987 he began performing with the Christian rock band FIGHTER. The highlight of his career was playing with FIGHTER in Rio De Janeiro for a crowd of 100,000 people. Playing at Old Threshers and in his hometown of New London were special, especially when his parents were present. He then began producing and recording albums for artists in the Midwest. In 1997 he built Dreamtrack Studio in his home in Cedar Rapids. Mark performed in various lounges and nightclubs in the area. This eventually led to writing television and radio jingles.

He is survived by brothers; Orville, Burlington; Randy and Brian, New London; and Barry, Muscatine.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been accorded. There will be a celebration of Mark’s life at a later date. A memorial has been established. Elliott Chapel is in charge of arrangements.