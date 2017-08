Mark Pence

Mark Vincent Pence, 58, Cedar Rapids, formerly of New London died at his home July 15, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 – 4 Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Linkin Center, 113 W. Main, New London. Mark’s brothers and their families invite friends and family to attend. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Elliott Chapel is in charge of arrangements.