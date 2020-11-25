Mark Carlson Wagner

Mark Carlson Wagner, 70, of San Diego, California, formerly of Danville, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington. He was born June 3, 1950 in Burlington, to Frank Holly and Kay Carlson Wagner.

He graduated from Danville High School and received his BA degree in secondary math from Western Illinois. Later, he obtained a second degree in computer science in California. Due to his expertise in working with junior high students, he was named Teacher of the Year for Escondido School District in California.

Farming was Mark’s other lifelong career. Besides farming his own ground, he managed his parents’ entire farming operation later in life. Antiques were his hobby and he refinished oak furniture throughout his life. Riding on RAGBRAI was Mark’s other passion. He was an avid cyclist and completed thirty of those bike rides across Iowa.

Survivors include his sisters, Jill (George) Bowers of Mesa, AZ and Pam (Bob) Day of Carlisle, IA; two nieces, Jessica Bowers and Marcia (Dan) Johnson and their children, Alyssa and Luke; and a nephew, Steven (Kathryn) Day and daughter Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation at Elliott Chapel, New London, will be Friday, November 27, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; the family will not be present. A Graveside Celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, at Jaggar Cemetery, rural Danville with Rev. Dean Graber officiating. According to his wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Danville Fire and Rescue and Great River Hospice House. Please follow social distancing guidelines; the family requires the wearing of masks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.