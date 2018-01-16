Mark Anthony Schiedel

Mark Anthony Schiedel, 63, of Wapello, Iowa passed away Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2018 at his home in Wapello.

Born August 20, 1954 in LaHarpe, Illinois the son of John Howard and Gwendolyn Ruth (Pence) Schiedel.

Survivors include one daughter: Amy (Shane) Sabel of Wapello, Iowa; one son: Andrew (Staci McDowell) Schiedel of Fort Madison, Iowa; six grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Abbigail, Alexa, Zachary, Trevor and Wyatt; three sisters: Patricia Brockman of Franklin, Iowa, Cindy Schiedel of Niota, Illinois and Sandy Thacker of Burlington, Iowa; one brother: Jeff Schiedel of LaHarpe, Illinois; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son: Jared Schiedel and one brother: Richard Schiedel.

Mark was a graduate of Dallas City High School. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed riding his Harley, taking his Jeep to the mud road, going on country car rides with his three dogs and going on the river. Mark especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Burial will be at the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.