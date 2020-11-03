Marjorie J. Rice

Marjorie J. Rice, 95, of West Burlington passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Great River Klein's Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Wapello Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Marjorie J. Brockway was born on November 22, 1924 in Kingston, Iowa the daughter of Archie Lee and Ella Mae (Goble) Brockway. In 1941, Marjorie married Everett Savage Sr and they later divorced. In 1947, Marjorie married Don Jones and they later divorced. In 1953, Marjorie married Judd Weller and they later divorced. In 1974, Marjorie married Harold Melvin Rice. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2010. Marjorie was a homemaker who was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cross word puzzles and her flowers.

Marjorie will be deeply missed by her children, Sharon Hamlin of New London, Linda Scott of Burlington, Judy Dietz of Miami, Florida and Brenda Larsen of Denmark, Iowa; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren; siblings, Marian Andries of Mediapolis and Delores Christofferson of Cedar Rapids and several nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her four husbands; children, Everett Savage, Jr., Ronald Savage, Dwayne Weller and Kevin Weller; grandchildren, Jeremiah Rice and Twyla Savage and great great grandson, Cooper Spiker.