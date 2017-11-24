Marjorie Fedler,

Marjorie Fedler, 94, of West Point, Iowa passed away at 7:45 a.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at her home in West Point.

Born October 27, 1923 on her family’s farm in rural West Point, Iowa the daughter of George and Ida (Fraune) Wiggenjost. On April 19, 1947 she married Virgil Fedler at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband Virgil of West Point, Iowa; three sons: Gary (Becky) Fedler of West Point, Iowa, David (Chris) Fedler of Nevada, Iowa and Gordon (Susan) Fedler of West Point, Iowa; one daughter: Caryl (Ron) Abolt of West Point, Iowa; ten grandchildren: Michelle (Matt) Williams, Stefani (Shane) Pitkin, Megan (Justin) Sorensen, Brian Fedler, Scott Fedler, Kimberly (Jason) Kempker, Kevin Fedler, Sara Fedler, Kelly (Nathan) Lange and Jill (Joey) Jordan; ten great grandchildren: Nick, Lilly and Carrie Williams, William and Timothy Sorensen, Connor Kempker, Elsie, Noah and Isaiah Lange and JJ Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Wilbert and William Wiggenjost; one great granddaughter: Ellie Williams; one brother-in-law: Lester Fedler and two sisters-in-law: Irene Slater and Loretta Scharpman.

Marge attended St. Mary’s High School. She worked at Sheaffer Pen Company for six years before moving to the farm. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church and St. Mary’s adult and funeral choir for over forty years. She also belonged to the Circle 8 Square Dance Club for over fifty three years. In her younger years, Marge enjoyed playing the guitar and violin. She loved her flowers and garden, square dancing, playing cards, singing and visiting with her friends and her farm neighbors. Most of all Marge enjoyed and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory for the Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School Project.

Schmitz Funeral Home West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.

