Marjorie Dolores Meierotto, 100, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Born May 13, 1917 in West Point, Iowa the daughter of John and Elizabeth “Lily” (Krieger) Peitz. On September 30, 1940 she married Irvin Meierotto at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 24, 1996.

Survivors include one son: Ron (Sharon) Meierotto of Donnellson, Iowa; three daughters: Linda (Greg) Wilbert of Fort Madison, Iowa, Jane (Gary) Michael of Wayland, Iowa and Mary Lu (Mike) Menke of Donnellson, Iowa; two son-in-laws: Bill (Linda) Pidgeon of Houghton, Iowa and Marvin McGregor of West Point, Iowa; eleven grandchildren: Jen Ogle, Pam McQuade, Kim Pidgeon, Chris (Jenni) Pidgeon, Brian (Lori) Wilbert, Tonya Booten, Jeff (Gina) Crabtree, Clover Farmer, Angie (Scanlon) Daniels, Wendy (Tim) Vonderhaar and Kerri (Jeff) Phelps; twenty two great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws: Barb Peitz and Darlene Denz; two brother-in-laws: Cyril Meierotto and Frances Meierotto and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Irvin; two sons in infancy; two daughters: Juanita Pidgeon and Janet McGregor; three grandchildren in infancy; one sister: Martha Laverne Meierotto and one brother: Charles Peitz.

Marjorie was a 1934 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She worked at Sheaffer Pen for over twenty years as a production inspector. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church and St. Ann’s Circle Daughters of Isabella. Marjorie enjoyed reading, sewing, camping, gardening, baking, playing cards, dogs and especially spending time with her family at gatherings.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. that evening. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the P.A.W. Animal Shelter.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.