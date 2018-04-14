Marion F. “Windy” Winn

Marion F. “Windy” Winn, 79 of Marion died Wednesday April 11, 2018 at his home. Memorial service at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at New City Church. Cedar Memorial Certified Celebrant Jim Coyle will officiate. A private family inurnment in Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 5 to 8 PM on Monday at the State Room at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories.

Survivors include his wife, Delores, his children Lisa (Steve) Hulme of Overland Park, Kansas, David (Margaret) of Sandown, New Hampshire, Daniel (Kelly) of Marion, Renee (Brad) Gillis of Mt. Pleasant and Amy (Brad) Cary of Edwardsville, Illinois; six sisters Arlene Anderson, Geraldine Whited, Gloria Ries, Mary Cota, Georgia Schmickle and Corinne Gute; and one brother Jim. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers Glen and Don and one sister Lois.

Windy was born on September 12, 1938 in Carroll the son of Ed and Rose Otjen Winn. He married Delores D. Madigan on October 15, 1960 in Carroll. Windy was the service manager at several dealerships for over 35 years, to include McWhirter Chevrolet. After retirement he drove a school bus for Linn Mar for several years.

Windy was the former president of the Mt. Pleasant Country Club, a member of the City Council in Mt. Pleasant and was an elder and strong leader at New City Church in Cedar Rapids.

He enjoyed playing golf, and was an avid supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Windy and Dee also enjoyed travel, including trips to Ireland and Hawaii. He will forever be remembered as a strong man and faithful servant of God, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him,

A memorial fund has been established.