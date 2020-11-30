Marilyn “Mary” Marti Pesante

Marilyn “Mary” Marti Pesante, 55, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Puerto Rico passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Pearl Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation of Muscatine.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home on Tuesday, with Pastor Eleuterrio Barahona officiating. Burial will be held in Puerto Rico. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.