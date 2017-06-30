Marilyn “ M.J.” Bertsch

Marilyn “ M.J.” Bertsch, 75, of Fairfield, IA, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will begin after 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff McPheron will be officiating. Following the funeral service at the Memorial Chapel, burial will be held in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for the purchase of trees for the beautification of Mt. Pleasant. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 6, 1942, in Ottumwa, IA, Marilyn Jean was the daughter of Donald and Bernice Mason Hutton. She received her education from Hedrick High School. In October of 1958, Marilyn married James L. Bertsch. The couple later divorced.

Following high school, Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper for a grain elevator in Fairfield, IA, and then in Ollie, IA, at Downey Furniture. Best known as a local florist, Marilyn started working for her daughter at Country Charm Flowers and Gifts in 1985. She became a certified florist many years ago and has used her skill and talent ever since.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Marilyn was anticipating the birth of her first great-grandchild. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping and boating, along with tending her flower garden.

Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Janyce (Bob) Gray of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tammie Haney of Fairfield, IA, and Sherry (Mike Shannan) Bertsch of Washington, IA, and one granddaughter, Katlyn Haney of Fairfield, IA.

Along with her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Besco.