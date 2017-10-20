Marilyn Kay Wiley

Marilyn Kay Wiley, 75, of Milton, Iowa passed away at Keosauqua Health Care Center on October 19, 2017. She was born February 9, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Arnold and Darlene Brandon Moore. She married Floyd “Pat” Everman on June 8, 1966 in Kahoka, Missouri. He passed away on February 27, 1985. She married L. Wayne Wiley on March 8, 1986 in Memphis, Missouri.

Kay grew up in Ottumwa, moved to Kahoka in 1966 and moved to Milton in 1985. She worked as a nurse’s aide in Ottumwa, Kahoka and Keosauqua.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; two daughters, Glenda Elaine Byers and Carol Ann Ross of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son, Jeffrey Dwayne Riedl of Fort Madison, Iowa; a step-daughter, Elaine Schlick of Fort Dodge, Iowa; two step-sons, Raymond Wiley of Milton, Iowa, Lloyd Wayne Wiley, Jr. of Jonesburg, Missouri; six step-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Byers of Ottumwa, Iowa, Richard Brandhoefer of South Carolina; three sisters, Karen Richards and Debbie Songers of Ottumwa, Sharon Hardman of Hedrick, Iowa; aunts, uncles, and several half-brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Carl Lathrop; a daughter, Bonnie Sue Riedl; a sister, Cheryl Lathrop; a brother, Robert Hancock; and a grandson.

Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton, Iowa with Rev. Jerry Caughron officiating. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life immediately follow the graveside ceremony at 101 E. Walnut Street, Milton, Iowa 52570. A memorial has been established to the family and may be mailed to 101 E. Walnut Street, Milton, Iowa 52570. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.