Marilyn Jo Schneider

Marilyn Jo Schneider, 76, of rural Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home.

Marilyn was born on February 6, 1945 in San Diego, California, the daughter of Cecil and Essaline (Scott) Hamilton. On June 29, 1968, she married Robert Andrew Schneider at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2020.

Survivors include her mother: Essaline Rooney of Fort Madison; six children: Rose (Brad) Hills of Fort Madison, Iowa, Roger (Sonja) Schneider of West Point, Iowa, Anita (James) Hatfield of Fort Madison, Iowa, Andy (Amanda) Schneider of Monmouth, Illinois, Steve (Heather) Schneider of Unionville, Missouri and Shelly (Mac) Schneider of Donnellson, Iowa; ten grandchildren: Kayla Hills, Reann, Breann and Tristin Schneider, Stephanie (David) Corns, Dominic Destiny, Daelynn Schneider, Cody Schneider and Clayton Geerdes; one great grandchild: Aneira Corns; twin sister: Carolyn Barnes of Fort Madison, Iowa; two brothers: William (Sandy) Hamilton of Burlington, Iowa and Michael (Jean) Hamilton of Fort Madison, Iowa; one brother-in-law: James J. (Suki) Schneider of Burlington, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert; father: Cecil; step-father: Eugene Rooney and sister: Colleen Hamilton.

Marilyn was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society of the church. She worked at American Paper Co. and helped her husband on the farm. She enjoyed flowers, hummingbirds, gardening and canning. Marilyn loved Christmas, Elvis Presley and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Father Joseph Phung officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory for West Point Fire and Rescue, Lee County Hospice or PAW Animal Shelter.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com.