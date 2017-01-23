Marilyn Ann Walljasper

Marilyn Ann Walljasper, 76, of West Point, passed away at 6:28 A.M. Saturday January 21, 2017 at the West Point Care Center.

Born February 26, 1940 in Rock Island, Illinois the daughter of Francis F. and Loretta Cecelia Gall Engler. On September 13, 1958 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington, Iowa she married Leroy Joseph Walljasper.

Survivors include her husband Leroy of West Point, two sons: David Walljasper of Dallas, Texas and Doug (Arlene) Walljasper of West Point, Iowa. Three daughters: Rebecca Walljasper of West Point, Iowa, Lori (Mark) Meierotto of West Point, Iowa and Cyndi (Terry) McWilliams of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Fourteen grandchildren: Billy Walljasper, Holly McDow, Nicole Walljasper, Wendy Burrows, Chris Walljasper, Zachary Meierotto, Abigail Meierotto, Molly Meierotto, Brady McWilliams, Nathan McWilliams, Rachel McWilliams, Sonya Peck, Amber DeRosear and Melanie Meierotto. Also surviving are twenty great grandchildren, two brothers: Don Engler of Burlington, Iowa and Jim Engler of Coralville, Iowa, one sister Jeannette Ojile of Burlington, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul. St. Ann’s Circle Daughters of Isabella. She was a Religious Education Teacher and was active in the Denmark School PTO. A 1958 graduate of Notre Dame High School she owned and operated the Homestead Restaurant in West Point for several years. Marilyn organized the annual Fatima Public Rosary on the Square for several years. Marilyn was very Pro-Life, she enjoyed traveling, baking, helping people and her family especially her grandchildren.

Friends may call after noon on Tuesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point there will be a Daughters of Isabella Rosary recited at 3:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday January 25, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Fr. Bruce DeRammelaere as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery at West Point. A luncheon will follow at the West Point American Legion.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

