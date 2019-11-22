Marilyn Adler

Marilyn Adler, 72, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on November 19, 2019 at Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born on November 10, 1947 to Fern Smith and Paul VanBlaricom in Centerville Iowa. She graduated from Cardinal High School in 1965. She married Merle Edward Adler on October 14, 1975 in Fairfield, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 14, 1975.

Marilyn spent her career working as the Director of Job Service in Fairfield, retiring after 38 years. She was an avid reader, loved to crochet, and liked to rock hunt with her husband and grandson, Mark. Marilyn enjoyed puzzles and continued to spend her time doing puzzles even as her health declined. She loved her dog, Hershey and she will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by three sons, Tracy (Sue) Adler of Ottumwa, Iowa, Daren (Ana) Adler of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mark Adler of Fairfield, Iowa; one daughter, Stacy Adler of Ottumwa, Iowa; two sisters, Karen (Wayne) Plowman of Keosauqua, Iowa, Christy (Jason) Puffinbarger of Kirkville, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Erinn, Dalton, Dustin, Tyler, Rachel, Shawna, Samantha, Sierra, Mark, Todd, Brittany, Colin, Mark; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; and a niece, Michele.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. A visitation with family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and will continue until the time of the service at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, Iowa. Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.