Marianne Schrepfer

Marianne I. Schrepfer, 98, of Keosauqua died at 3:06 P.M. Monday February 27, 2017 at Keosauqua Health Care Center where she had resided since October, 2012. She was born April 4, 1918 in rural Bonaparte to Clinton and Mabel Morris Huff and married Gilbert W. Schrepfer December 26, 1941 at Palmyra, MO. He died December 13, 2010.

They lived in Farmington and Ollie, moved back to Bonaparte in 2002 and later to Keosauqua. She earned her Bachelors Degree at Iowa Wesleyan College and her Masters Degree at Northeast Missouri State College and taught at rural schools and at Harmony and Pekin Schools.

She was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star and Bonaparte United Church and had been active in Sigourney Red Cross, Ollie Betterment Club, Prairie View United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Bible study groups, Ollie Grandmothers Club and Bonaparte Chocolate Sisters Club.

Marianne had volunteered many hours working and mentoring the elderly and children and with hospice and Red Cross. She and Gib loved to play golf, do ballroom dancing and playing cards, especially Pitch which she taught to her children and grandchildren. Her main rule for card playing was “No Cheating”. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. Many people believed Marianne had a hot line to God and if they needed prayers they would call her. She spent many hours praying for her family and friends. Two of Marianne and Gib’s favorite sayings were “God has been good to us” and ” We have been truly blessed”.

Remaining to cherish her memory are two sons, Stephen Schrepfer (Darlene) of Arkadelphia, AR and Charles Schrepfer (Keeta) of Berry, AR, 6 grandchildren, Warren Schrepfer (Sharon), Adam Schrepfer (Yvonne), Stephen Schrepfer (Deb), Wendi Pearson (Billy), Amy Patterson (Corey) and David Schrepfer (Ann), 21 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, special friends, Jerry and Margo Elliott and Gary and Cheryl Adam, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, a great-granddaughter, Brittany Schrepfer, six sisters, Mary Williams, Eunice Williams, Edna Huff, Alice McAtee and Pearl Standley and three brothers, Ben, Clinton and Morris Huff.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday March 2, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Pastor Mark Caston and Rev. Blake Schrepfer officiating. Visitation will open at 3P.M. Wednesday with family present 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington. Gifts to a memorial to be designated later by the family may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 30 Van Marion Drive, Perry, AR 72125