Margret Louise Anderson Lum

Ms. Margret Louise Anderson Lum, went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 4th, 2016 at the home of her son in North Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 94.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Viola Anderson and sister, Vivian.

She is survived by her children, daughter, MeiLin Lum of Nauvoo, Illinois. Adam Lum and wife Lori from North Las Vegas, Nevada. She was grandmother to two grandchildren, four Step grandchildren, one great grandchild and seven step great grandchildren.

She also leaves a loving Brother, Marion “Bud” Anderson, of Nauvoo, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise was born on April, 27, 1922, in Galesburg, Illinois to Charles F and Viola Anderson and grew up in Niota, Illinois. She moved to Savannah, Georgia where she was previously married to the late Dr. Patrick T.M. Lum.

Louise enjoyed traveling, writing and reading. She was a retired teacher and she had also authored a number of cookbooks, amongst which “The French Icarian Cookbook” and “The Florida Cookbook, None Over 5 Ingredients” were her best sellers. She had many accomplishments in her long and interesting life but the one that gave her the greatest joy was being called “Mom”.

A memorial is scheduled for March 8th, 2017 at 10:30 am in Nauvoo, Illinois at the Nauvoo Presbyterian Church with her Nephew, Reverend Mark Anderson, officiating. Interment will follow at the Nauvoo City Cemetery.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Louise’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nauvoo Library at 1270 Mulholland St, Nauvoo, IL 62354.

