Margaret Moore,

Margaret Moore, 94, died at her home on January 4, 2017. Born July 3, 1922, Margaret Louise Stiefel was the daughter of Albert and Maggie Stiefel of rural Oakland Mills where her parents farmed. She began in country school and was graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1939.

In February, 1943 Margaret married Freddie Moore and they began a life of farming together near Swedesburg, Iowa. In 1948, they moved to a farm on Winfield Highway 78 where they spent the next 55 years farming and raising their family. Margaret’s highest priority was her family and she completely devoted herself to their care and well-being. She never seemed short of kindness, patience or encouragement. She was a wonderful grandmother, too, always ready to read another story or play another game when the kids came to visit. After they retired from farming in 2003, Margaret and Freddie moved to Arbor Village in Mt. Pleasant, where she spent her remaining years.

In 1945, Margaret and Freddie joined Finley Chapel, which was the center of her community and her faith for over 70 years. Margaret thoroughly enjoyed the potluck meals and fellowship she found there. She became particularly known for her wonderful angel food cakes. Her later years brought health issues, and Finley members provided kindness, friendship and much-needed support.

Survivors include two sons, Ron (Terri) Moore of Plymouth, MN and Gary (Devin) Moore of Rochester, MN, and a daughter Doris Wellman of Woodbury, MN. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Freddie, her son, Dale, her brother, Warren Stiefel and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 12 at 11:00 at Finley Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11:00 at the church. Burial will be in the Finley Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Finley Chapel. Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is in charge of the arrangements.